QUESTION: As much as I like the progress Odom has made from the disastrous 2015 debacle, these penalties come down to coaching, especially on the offensive side of the ball. If Odom stays, where do come down on Dooley’s chances to keep his job? Also, is Brad Davis still the O-line coach? If he is, he shouldn’t be. The offensive line is the most disappointing component of this team.
MATTER: This is too rich. Starting about last October up until six weeks ago, the most common question on this chat EVERY single week was about losing Dooley to a head-coaching job or a better coordinator position. Dooley's success left fans paralyzed in fear that he'd parlay his time at Mizzou into a better job.
Funny how quickly the tone can change.
As I wrote Monday, Odom is starting to make some pretty strong comments that point to his frustration with the offensive staff. You don't say, "We have enough players on offense," unless you're clearly disappointed with your offensive coaches. Then again, Odom is the one responsible for hiring Dooley. He had a devil of a time finding an OC to take this job, even with an NFL quarterback on the roster.
Should Odom keep his job and look to make a change at coordinator, what kind of candidate pool will be out there? What proven play-caller is going to jump on this ship? Who's going to leave a good job to take this job?
As for Davis, Odom has gone out of his way several times to call him the best offensive line coach in the country. He says it on his radio show every other week. Hard to justify that praise if you're going to jettison him.