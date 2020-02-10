DOES FAN NEGATIVITY IMPACT THE PLAYERS?

COMMENT: In my opinion, Cardinal fans are spoiled. In your opinion, how much of this negativity makes it back to the players and what impact, if any, does it have? I know they are professionals, but to simply expect them to win the World Series every year is ridiculous.
GOOLD: It makes it back to the players. Look at some of the poison that Dexter Fowler has had to deal with on social media. Or some of the things written on Carpenter's Instagram sometime. Sure, it makes it back.
What impact? Sometimes they get mad. I've never seen a player take it out on a fan in person. I've also never seen a fan in person say the same things they do behind the anonymity of social media. Go figure.