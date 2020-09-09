DOES GALLEGOS HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO BE THE CLOSER?

QUESTION: Hoping that 7th-inning bomb off Gallegos on Tuesday night was just a blip; that he was trying to get ahead in the count while pitching with a 3-run lead. Do you think he's good to go as the team's closer in a pennant race?
COMMISH: Nelson Cruz is tied for the major league lead in homers and Gallegos had a three-run lead. Not a big deal. Gallegos certainly has the stuff for this job. We will see later in the season and potentially in the playoffs if he has nerves of steel or not.
