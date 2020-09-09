 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOES GALLEGOS HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO BE THE CLOSER?
0 comments

DOES GALLEGOS HAVE WHAT IT TAKES TO BE THE CLOSER?

  • 0
Subscription sale! $5/5 months
Game 2 - Cards 6, Twins 4

Cardinals reliever Giovanny Gallegos kisses his glove after striking out the final batter in the Cards' 6-4 win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

QUESTION: Hoping that 7th-inning bomb off Gallegos on Tuesday night was just a blip; that he was trying to get ahead in the count while pitching with a 3-run lead. Do you think he's good to go as the team's closer in a pennant race?

COMMISH: Nelson Cruz is tied for the major league lead in homers and Gallegos had a three-run lead. Not a big deal. Gallegos certainly has the stuff for this job. We will see later in the season and potentially in the playoffs if he has nerves of steel or not.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports