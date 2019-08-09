QUESTION: Thanks for breaking up the summer routine with your Mizzou basketball column this week. The Tigers have a lot of upside potential this year due to their depth at the guard position. How does Coach keep the six of them happy with playing time?
GORDO: I can see Torrance Watson playing some wing and Javon Pickett playing at the 4-spot as Martin uses some four-guard looks. He believes Dru Smith can guard bigger players, for instance. He is going in thinking he will use 10 guys instead of settling on an 8- or 9-man rotation. Freshman Mario McKinney (shown above, playing for Vashon High) could be an energy guy and a defender in Year 1, a better version of what Suggs did last season.