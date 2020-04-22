DOES HE STAY OR DOES HE GO?
DOES HE STAY OR DOES HE GO?

NHL skills competition

Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo poses for a photo with Calgary's Matthew Tkachuk (center) and Winnipeg's Mark Scheifele (left) during the NHL Skills competition. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

COMMENT: I guess whether Pietrangelo stays or goes depends on him now. Lots of teams have money to throw at him (although less now because of the lower cap) so it comes down to how badly he wants to remain in STL, and the crunched cap means less chance of the Blues competing on the dollar front.

JT: Yeah, I've said from the start that Pietrangelo's future in St. Louis probably depends most on his motivation. If he's more interested in getting the best deal possible in terms of dollars, he probably goes elsewhere. If he's more interested in pursuing another Cup with the Blues and being a legacy player here, he stays in St. Louis.

And you're right on this: Although the lower salary cap makes it tougher for all teams to fill needs and pursue players, there are still plenty of teams that will have sufficient cap space to pursue Pietrangelo.

