DOES HICKS INTEND TO PLAY?
DOES HICKS INTEND TO PLAY?

Friday workout at Cardinals spring training

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks (12) stretches during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: It's been reported that current negotiations would allow a player with underlying health conditions to not play yet get paid and full service time. Hicks' diabetes would seem to qualify. Considering he's coming back from surgery wouldn't he have to seriously consider it? 

GOOLD: I spoke with Jordan Hicks about this the day before leaving Florida, and he said that he was going to take every precaution because he was in one of the risk groups. That meant talking to me only at a six-foot distance. That meant discussing back then -- in mid-March -- the idea of wearing a mask. And so on.

He said he intends to play, and when last I checked with the Cardinals their understanding is that he wants to participate, and it's possible the Cardinals will tune their in-house protocols and practices -- when it comes to, say, making team policy decisions -- toward his needs.

If he's considering not playing, then he's keeping it to himself, as mentioned earlier. The team is aware their approach has to be geared toward protecting him.

