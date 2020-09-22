DOES HIRING MONTGOMERY HELP?

QUESTION: What's your opinion on the Blues picking up former Stars head coach Jim Montgomery as an assistant?
BENFRED: I think it's a smart and to some degree bold hire by Blues GM Doug Armstrong, and I give a lot of credit to Montgomery for facing his mistakes head-on and being candid and forthcoming about his road to recovery. That's a powerful story, and I'm glad he's telling it.
Best of luck to him, and good on the Blues for giving him another chance. They could really benefit from it, too.
