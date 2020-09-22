 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOES HIRING MONTGOMERY HELP?
0 comments

DOES HIRING MONTGOMERY HELP?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
091720-spt-c1blues

Coach Jim Montgomery was fired by Dallas on Dec. 10 for what the team termed "unprofessional conduct" and Montgomery later said it was because of a drinking problem.

 Associated Press

QUESTION: What's your opinion on the Blues picking up former Stars head coach Jim Montgomery as an assistant?

BENFRED: I think it's a smart and to some degree bold hire by Blues GM Doug Armstrong, and I give a lot of credit to Montgomery for facing his mistakes head-on and being candid and forthcoming about his road to recovery. That's a powerful story, and I'm glad he's telling it.

Best of luck to him, and good on the Blues for giving him another chance. They could really benefit from it, too.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports