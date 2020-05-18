DOES IT EVEN MAKE SENSE FOR BASEBALL TO RETURN?

QUESTION: With all the safety protocols, does it actually make sense for baseball to return? It might make be better to take a loss this year than lose what makes baseball fun.
GOOLD: That has to be discussed, absolutely. And it's a question that I've asked multiple people in the podcast over the past month, month and a half. At what point is it not baseball anymore? At what point is this game that will be played under these parameters not worth the risk?
I've been candid about struggling to see how baseball returns to an empty ballpark. Part of what makes baseball baseball is the crowd, the community it invites. It's a sustained-tension sport, and without that buzz in the ballpark what's the competition going to be like?
You ask a fair question, an important question. And the answers I get range all over the spectrum. People want the game back, period. Fans want the game back on their terms, period. Owners and players want the game back because it's their life, their livelihoods, and a zero-revenue season is not doing either of them any good.
But at what point does the return of the game not outweigh the risks of that return? I worry that the true answer is only when there's an outbreak of the virus within the game.
