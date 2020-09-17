DOES KEITA CONTRIBUTE EARLY?

QUESTION: Yaya Keita (De Smet High) is a 3-star recruit, but seems like he has drawn interest from several schools. Can he step in and contribute his first season or is he another project that will take a couple of years before he can make meaningful contributions?
MATTER: Keita is the kind of player who can play a role immediately. He'll rebound and play defense as a freshman. His high school coach, Kent Williams, knows Cuonzo Martin as well as any high school coach in America, having coached under him for six years at Missouri State and Tennessee. Williams said Keita can absolutely make the transition and find a role on the floor as a rookie.
Now, he's not a polished offensive player yet, but he's got the athleticism and work ethic to develop that part of his game over time. With Jeremiah Tilmon and Mitchell Smith heading into their final season, this team clearly needs a big man to replace their production for 2021-22. Keita could be at the front of that line.
