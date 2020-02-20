DOES MARTIN DESERVE CREDIT FOR THE TURNAROUND?

QUESTION: How much credit does Cuonzo Martin deserve for the recent turnaround in performance for the Tigers since the Texas A&M game?
MATTER: I give him credit. I also credit the players for not letting those January struggles ruin their season. I also think circumstances have played a role. The injuries forced Martin and the players to adjust their style. The offense is no longer built around a 6-10 post player. The ball is in the hands of two natural point guards and the offense goes as they go.
Missouri is shooting fewer 3-pointers. Some of that is because they're not facing early deficits like they were in January. But when your offense is in the hands of Xavier Pinson and Dru Smith, those are guards who get downhill and attack the paint. If Mark Smith were out there, you'd have a better 3-point shooter on the floor but also a high-volume shooter who might take away scoring chances from the other guards and the bigs inside.
I thought Martin was incredibly candid when asked Tuesday if Pinson would be playing at this level had Mark Smith not gotten hurt. "Probably not," he said. And he left it at that. That's a coach admitting that this isn't some grand redesign of the offense on his part. The injuries changed the makeup of this team and its strengths proved to be suited for this look.
But also credit Pinson and Dru. Pinson was a dreadful 3-point shooter the first two months of the season. He kept working and is back to being a threat inside and out. Credit Dru for playing through an ankle injury and continuing to drive the ball and absorb contact in the paint. Credit guys like Reed Nikko and Mitchell Smith for continuing to get better in their fourth years in the program. But you also have to credit Martin for getting this team to believe it can compete and win games. He questioned their toughness openly after the A&M loss— and they have since responded.