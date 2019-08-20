QUESTION: Some baseball publications currently have Matt Carpenter as one of the top 10 worst players in the game. Yet, he still receives starts. Sticky question, but is Shildt being forced by Mozeliak to start Carpenter because of the contract extension?
GOOLD: It's not a decision Shildt is making alone, that's for sure. But it's one that he has the majority of the say in. I think the question about playing Carpenter reveals more about the alternatives the Cardinals have on the roster than the commas he has on his paycheck, though I'm not dismissing that as part of the discussion. Every team but maybe three or so would include it in the discussion.
(Read more on Carpenter's role in the next question.)