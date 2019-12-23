DOES 'MO' HAVE A PASS TO NOT MAKE MAJOR MOVES?

QUESTION: Would you agree that since no other team in the NL Central is aggressively improving its roster, that now gives "Mo" a pass to not make any major improvements as well? For example, passing on Dallas Keuchel for 3 years/$55 million and instead going out and getting a cheap (salary wise) wild card from Korea.
GOOLD: I think the Cincinnati Reds are trying to improve and you don't have to squint to see how they could be the best team in the division now, and certainly could be a serious contender with one more move.
Maybe the division is cover for the Cardinals. I think it cannot be ignored that the Cardinals spent on Cecil, spent on Fowler, traded for Ozuna, traded for Goldschmidt and did so all in the window of time that they weren't in October, and now here they are the defending division champs and they're going internally with most of their moves. That cannot just be coincidence.