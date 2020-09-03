DOES MU SUPPORT POLICE?

QUESTION: Is there a reason why none of the Mizzou athletes/coaches, or any other pro athletes, support the police? We hear how they all can walk out of their practices/games with no consequences, when any other person that would walk out of their job to show some support for the police would be fired.
MATTER: I cover Mizzou, so I can only answer for MU programs. But where has anyone in Mizzou athletics said they don't support the police? Shortly after George Floyd was killed, Cuonzo Martin had the police chief of Columbia (a white man) talk and listen to the men's basketball team about both sides’ concerns and challenges. Drinkwitz has had police talk to his team. The football players/coaches invited local police to join them on their walk through campus back in June. Both Drinkwitz and Martin have gone out of their way to talk about supporting police.
The football team didn't walk out of any games or practices. They rescheduled a practice so the players and coaches could spend time discussing ways they want to be more engaged with the community. How is that anti-police?
