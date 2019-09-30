QUESTION: Ozuna flunked his first meaningful September. If it ended there, it's hard to see the Cardinals chancing a long-term deal. He's looking at a handshake, a QO, and a thanks, but no thanks on next year. But hopefully it doesn't end there. Assuming that is correct, is there an Ozuna level of heroics in October that turns that around?
GOOLD: It would be disingenuous to suggest that September made that decision for the Cardinals when, as you or other longtime chatters will know, that was always a possibility for the team.
Ozuna has been eager and open and even public about his wish to return. The Cardinals have not yet engaged in that talk, and they've had internal hesitance for what to offer, or if to offer. The qualifying offer is pretty much a no-brainer at this point, but they'll take the yes or the draft pick.