DOES PETRO STAY OR GO? (CONTINUED)

QUESTION: What are your feelings on the return of Pietrangelo? Isn't it hard to believe that an extension isn't worked out? Seems like something both sides would want. Is he chasing every dollar?
TOM T.: I think the Blues would do well to re-sign Pietrangelo, though to do it they'll have to find an artful way to make the deal and they're probably still going to regret when the contract hits its final years. That's the cost of getting a talent like that. He would be a hard guy to replace.
I don't know that he's chasing every dollar, but he's chasing a lot of dollars and Roman Josi has set a high bar that Pietrangelo wants to catch. He's certainly making a solid case for getting the money. This is quite the season he's having. It's also a case where if a deal is finally done, I think it gets settled very quickly.
Asked if the David Backes example would make the Blues hesitant to sign Pietrangelo to a long extension, Tom T. replied:
I think Pietrangelo will age better than Backes and will have more healthy years ahead of him. But to keep the annual average value down on a contract, the way to do that is to go the most years. Armstrong joked at the time of the Schenn signing that he wouldn't be around when that contract ran out, so it would be someone else's problem. Which could well be the case.
So the question is, what's the tradeoff? How much do you value five good years of Alex Pietrangelo? You could do a lot with five good years of him. If the Blues try to go with a shorter term on Pietrangelo, the AAV is going to be higher. So it could be a matter of which years you want to be rebuilding in, Year 5 and 6 or Year 7 and 8? I think most GMs would say 7 and 8.