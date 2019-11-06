QUESTION: Has Petro made any public statement about wanting to stay in St. Louis? I trust Army has a pretty good handle on his intentions.
TOM T.: Pietrangelo said in training camp that he wasn't going to talk about his contract situation, and he's held to that. Armstrong describes these discussions as finding a spot where both are comfortably uncomfortable. So far, that hasn't happened.
All things being equal, Pietrangelo and his family would love to stay in St. Louis, but also, if it's what was best for them, they could handle five or six or eight years living somewhere else. There will be houses available if he wants to come back.