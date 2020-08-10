You have permission to edit this article.
DOES PITCHING DEPTH STILL EXIST?
DOES PITCHING DEPTH STILL EXIST?

Pittsburgh Pirates beat St. Louis Cardinals 5-1

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Austin Gomber pitches during a game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

QUESTION: About the Cards' pitching depth -- could they withstand all the doubleheaders? Who would get a chance to start who normally would not? Woodford? Gant? Gomber (above)? And what if they have more injury or illness among the pitchers?

GOOLD: This is a key question, and it will be interesting to see if the Cardinals get some elasticity to the roster to pull this off. They have great pitching depth — or did entering the season. It has been exhausted by injury and by what's going.

Remember they lost Mikolas for the season before he made a start. Brebbia was out before summer camp started. Hicks opted out. And now they have the concerns about the layoffs and the positive tests and other injury list moves.

Woodford, Gomber, Ponce de Leon, Reyes and Cabrera are all going to be key to this.

