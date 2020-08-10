DOES PITCHING DEPTH STILL EXIST?

QUESTION: About the Cards' pitching depth -- could they withstand all the doubleheaders? Who would get a chance to start who normally would not? Woodford? Gant? Gomber (above)? And what if they have more injury or illness among the pitchers?
GOOLD: This is a key question, and it will be interesting to see if the Cardinals get some elasticity to the roster to pull this off. They have great pitching depth — or did entering the season. It has been exhausted by injury and by what's going.
Remember they lost Mikolas for the season before he made a start. Brebbia was out before summer camp started. Hicks opted out. And now they have the concerns about the layoffs and the positive tests and other injury list moves.
Woodford, Gomber, Ponce de Leon, Reyes and Cabrera are all going to be key to this.
