DOES ROUND-ROBIN PLAY PUT TEAMS AT DISADVANTAGE?

QUESTION: Do you feel the round robin teams are at a disadvantage? I feel the play in series are not only more intense, but those teams will be better conditioned since they are playing every other day and sometimes back to back where the round robin teams play every 3-4 days.
JT: Yes, I do feel they're at a disadvantage. The only reason the round-robin was put in was to give the top seeds something to do _ some way to knock off rust _ while the best-of-5 series were being played. I think one of the reasons the Blues won the Cup last year was because the team literally had a playoff intensity from the aftermath of the all-star break on. They had to have a playoff like intensity for all that time or they wouldn't have even made the playoffs. So we'll see how this shakes out once the Round of 16 gets here. Then again, it would be hard to match what happened last year when there was of course a traditional playoff format: All 4 division champs got knocked out in the first round.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.