QUESTION: Have you heard Shildt light up a player yet? Does he get fiery? Surely the losing will get to him at some point.
GOOLD: He does, yes. I saw it in the minors. I know of it happening in the majors -- though he does measure his tone based on the player he's trying to reach. It's going to be different with different guys, with different players at different points in their careers. No doubt.
I think there have been a few times this season when the camera has caught a sense of how he can be as his fuse burns lower. He was pretty clear in his comments at Wrigley that the losing there was unacceptable. He didn't talk about the positives to take from each game. He didn't spin questions in that direction. He handled them head on.