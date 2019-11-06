Subscribe for 99¢
Cardinals on the brink of elimination from the National League Championship Series in Washington

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt hits grounders during batting practice before Game 4 of the National League Championship Series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

QUESTION: Mike Shildt is a finalist for National League manager of the year, but does he have a real chance to win it?

BENFRED: He would have had my vote. Remember, votes were due before the postseason started -- for those wondering about Dave Martinez in Washington.

I think the turnaround Shildt led with the defense and baserunning; the team's reclaiming of the division, specifically the recapturing of the upper hand in the rivalry with the Cubs; and the fact he won 91 games despite losing players to injuries and not getting any help from outside the organization after spring training all helped make his case.