DOES SHORT SEASON HELP CERTAIN TEAMS?
0 comments

DOES SHORT SEASON HELP CERTAIN TEAMS?

  • 0
Subscribe: $20 for the rest of 2020
Cropped version: Rain shows during Saturday workout at Spring Training

Cardinals pitchers (from left) Dakota Hudson, Kwang-Hyun Kim, Carlos Martinez, Genesis Cabrera and Adam Wainwright take part in a conditioning drill on a rainy day in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: Will certain teams be helped more than others by a shortened season?

BENFRED: Of course. Fast starts will mean a lot more. One bold roster change — the promotion of the right rookie, the trade for a game-changer — could have a much bigger impact.

I think aggressive teams that embrace the sprint will be rewarded more than old-fashioned teams that are slow to adapt to the altered landscape.

Teams with quality pitching depth will also have an advantage, because I imagine there will be a lot of snags with arms.The Cardinals are in good shape there.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports