DOES SHORT SEASON HELP CERTAIN TEAMS?

QUESTION: Will certain teams be helped more than others by a shortened season?
BENFRED: Of course. Fast starts will mean a lot more. One bold roster change — the promotion of the right rookie, the trade for a game-changer — could have a much bigger impact.
I think aggressive teams that embrace the sprint will be rewarded more than old-fashioned teams that are slow to adapt to the altered landscape.
Teams with quality pitching depth will also have an advantage, because I imagine there will be a lot of snags with arms.The Cardinals are in good shape there.
