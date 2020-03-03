DOES SLU DANCE IN MARCH?

Q: If the Billikens manage to beat Dayton and make the A-10 tournament championship, could they get an at-large bid without winning the conference tournament? What does Travis Ford need to improve before next season to improve the Billikens’ chances of securing at at-large bid next season?
BENFRED: I've wondered about that.
That might be enough to get them bubble-in, but boy, they would be sweating it during the bracket reveal.
The bracket experts have dropped the A-10 down to a one-bid league in recent days, in part because SLU took down VCU and Rhode Island.
It seems like those wins did more to ding the league than help SLU's case.
They're moving in the right direction with this late push, but the tournament championship is the only thing they should be banking on.
I do think they beat Dayton if they meet again. It's so hard to beat the same team three times. Moving forward, Ford needs to find a way to keep the Billikens from being one of the worst free-throw shooting teams in the country. The other thing is just consistency. The Billikens can turn it on against VCU and Rhode Island and not show up against UMass on the road. Really good teams are really good at bringing the same kind of energy and execution every game, whether it's a packed home game against a rival, or a lackluster opponent in an empty gym.