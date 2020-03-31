DOES STL GET ANOTHER CHANCE AS NCAA REGIONAL HOST?
NCAA Second Round Xavier v Wisconsin

The Wisconsin bench reacts after guard Bronson Koenig hit the game-winning three-pointer as time expired in the second half during a Second Round NCAA game between Xavier and Wisconsin on Sunday, March 20, 2016, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. Photo by Chris Lee, clee@post-dispatch.com

QUESTION: St. Louis was slated to host the first round of the 2020 NCAA Men's Tournament. Obviously that didn't happen. Do you think St. Louis will have to bid again? Or will they just use the same venues next year?

BENFRED: Good question. The NCAA works in advance, so it has already awarded its championships through the 2021-2022 academic year. For that reason, it's not as simple as rolling the 2020 recipients to the next year. They just miss out. The bid process for championships from Fall 2022 through Spring 2026 just closed. St. Louis bid for basketball for all of those years, so, hopefully, the NCAA will keep in mind the 2020 cities that got robbed by coronavirus when awarding those future locations. Hint. Hint.

Photo: Wisconsin fans erupt as Bronson Koenig's 3-pointer at the buzzer beats Xavier in a 2016 NCAA Tournament game at Scottrade Center (now Enterprise Center). Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee.

