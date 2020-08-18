DOES STLFC HAVE A FUTURE HERE?

QUESTION: What's the status of Saint Louis FC for next year now that MLS is gearing up?
BENFRED: There is no official answer at this time, but the assumption seems to be that FC could be done after this season.
I have not been told that definitively, and I think there will have to be a hard answer sometime in the near future because more people are starting to ask, but I have to think that we would have heard about it by now if FC was going to have some sort of connection to SC moving forward, and we haven't.
It seems to be as much of an MLS decision as it is anything. I think MLS wants to have all of its tiers under the MLS umbrella.
