DOES STLFC HAVE A FUTURE HERE?
DOES STLFC HAVE A FUTURE HERE?

Saint Louis FC vs Indy Eleven

Indy Eleven midfielder Matt Watson (8) watches the ball get between Saint Louis FC midfielder Kadeem Dacres (13) and defender Tobi Adewole (21) during a match at West Community Stadium in Fenton on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Saint Louis won 1-0. Photo by Chris Kohley, ckohley@post-dispatch.com

 Chris Kohley

QUESTION: What's the status of Saint Louis FC for next year now that MLS is gearing up?

BENFRED: There is no official answer at this time, but the assumption seems to be that FC could be done after this season.

I have not been told that definitively, and I think there will have to be a hard answer sometime in the near future because more people are starting to ask, but I have to think that we would have heard about it by now if FC was going to have some sort of connection to SC moving forward, and we haven't.

It seems to be as much of an MLS decision as it is anything. I think MLS wants to have all of its tiers under the MLS umbrella.

