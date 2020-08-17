You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOES THE FLAHERTY PLAN MAKE SENSE?
0 comments

DOES THE FLAHERTY PLAN MAKE SENSE?

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Cardinals host a virus-delayed opening day against the Pirates

Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty warms up before the season-opening game on July 24 at Busch Stadium. (Post-Dispatch photo by Robert Cohen)

QUESTION: I read Goold's article about Flaherty, but I still don’t get it. Why are Waino, Hudson and Kim able to go, but Flaherty needs more time? I know he's the No. 1 starter, but doesn’t that send a message to the other guys that their health is a lower priority?

COMMISH: The philosophy adopted by Mike Shildt and pitching coach Mike Maddux is that Flaherty is the farthest removed from his last appearance, which is the same plan they had the last time this came up.

I also would assume that they hope he can go the longest in a game when he is out there because he is their best. And, of course, they want him against the Cubs.

I don't see any particular message sent to the others relative to not caring about injury because the Cardinals got Hudson out of the game after just four innings on Sunday.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports