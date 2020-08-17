DOES THE FLAHERTY PLAN MAKE SENSE?

QUESTION: I read Goold's article about Flaherty, but I still don’t get it. Why are Waino, Hudson and Kim able to go, but Flaherty needs more time? I know he's the No. 1 starter, but doesn’t that send a message to the other guys that their health is a lower priority?
COMMISH: The philosophy adopted by Mike Shildt and pitching coach Mike Maddux is that Flaherty is the farthest removed from his last appearance, which is the same plan they had the last time this came up.
I also would assume that they hope he can go the longest in a game when he is out there because he is their best. And, of course, they want him against the Cubs.
I don't see any particular message sent to the others relative to not caring about injury because the Cardinals got Hudson out of the game after just four innings on Sunday.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.