QUESTION: Doesn't the batting lineup seem unbalanced to you? No leadoff hitter, then 3 guys who can hit 25 homeruns, (with nobody on before them) then 5,6,7,8,9 hitters most in the 240 range or lower. Wouldn't it be better to have 2 guys in the 1 and 2 slot with the expectation of getting on base and creating more balance?
GOOLD: It would indeed. They've got an issue when they get four hits in one game from the No. 9 spot in the order and only four hits total from the top three spots in the lineup during an entire series.