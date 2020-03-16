DOES THE STOPPAGE IMPACT THE ARENADO TALKS?

QUESTION: Does the delay have any impact on Arenado talks? 'Mo' said they would hold any transactions for the time being, but as the clock ticks, the Rockies might feel more pressure to move him, as his price could go down. And I would think the Cards saw enough in the brief ST to know who they might be willing to give up in a trade.
GOOLD: It has no bearing on Nolan Arenado or those trade talks. There have been far more important things for Mozeliak to be doing with his time in the past, two weeks, and now there is a real question on whether the rosters will be frozen and thus no trades at this time. Players would probably like that off the table, for stability. But that's to be seen. I don't see this delay having a role at all on this matter.