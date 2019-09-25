QUESTION: Doesn't the Faulk trade all but ensure that Petro is gone next year? No team is going to have $20 million-plus tied up in three righthanded defensemen. That said, Army is in a tough spot. Does he trade the captain from a defending champion and gather assets, or does he go for the repeat and then let him walk for nothing?
JT: I think Armstrong saw a chance to land a player who could help the Blues win another Cup now and he went after it. In doing so, he addressed what looks like the one suspect area going into this season — the power play.
I don't know if it's necessarily a hindrance to have so much money tied up in righthanded defensemen. I just look at it as having that much money tied up in your top three defensemen. Lefty Dunn is still young in his career and if he keeps progressing, he will get his pay day in a few years. And the Blues like what they're seeing in prospect Niko Mikkola, who's also a lefty.