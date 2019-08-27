QUESTION: Can the Cardinals continue to start Adam Wainwright after September call-ups?
BENFRED: Who should start in his place?
The Cardinals had a need for a starter at the trade deadline, and did not add one. Ryan Helsley is already occupied as the back-up for Michael Wacha starts.
If you are confident that the recovering Austin Gomber, or another chance for Daniel Ponce de Leon, or calling up Jake Woodford is going to guarantee better results, sure.
But I'm not sure how you can be sure of that. This is the risk the Cardinals opted to take at the deadline.
The starting pitching, and if it holds, will continue to be the what-if as the Cardinals push for the postseason, and after they get in. You don't need five starters for the postseason, but four strong options would be ideal.