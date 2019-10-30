COMMENT: This Australian kid, Nathan Walker, is very good at San Antonio. He’s played a few NHL games and has earned a shot with the Blues. I see him first to be called up this week.
TOM T.: Nathan Walker could well be the first player to get called up, but I think in the short term, he'd be a healthy scratch and around for depth. While he's putting up good numbers in San Antonio, he's not someone who's going to come in and start scoring left and right. Remember, he signed a two-way deal with the Blues as a free agent, so other teams weren't exactly knocking down the door to get him. I don't see him playing above the third line.
But who knows? Maybe he's this season's Jordan Binnington, only a forward.