DOES WONG STAY OR GO?

QUESTION: Likelihood of Kolten Wong re-signing/extending or leaving as a FA?
GOOLD: They'll try work out something with him when it comes to an extension because they'll want the payroll certainty coming out of this, and he may not want to risk going into free agency with such an unknown. Of the contracts that the Cardinals could just walk away from, that one seems the least certain, though the Cardinals will turn to Edman as the starter at 2B, if they feel that's a point where the payroll has to give a little.
