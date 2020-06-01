DOES WONG STAY OR GO?
DOES WONG STAY OR GO?

Cardinals first full-squad workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brad Miller (15) watches second baseman Kolten Wong (16) field a ground ball during individual defensive drills during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Behind Goldschmidt is Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

QUESTION: Likelihood of Kolten Wong re-signing/extending or leaving as a FA?

GOOLD: They'll try work out something with him when it comes to an extension because they'll want the payroll certainty coming out of this, and he may not want to risk going into free agency with such an unknown. Of the contracts that the Cardinals could just walk away from, that one seems the least certain, though the Cardinals will turn to Edman as the starter at 2B, if they feel that's a point where the payroll has to give a little.

