DOES YADI EXTENSION MEAN KNIZNER TRADE?

Q: If the Cardinals extend Yadier Molina as he wishes, will they free Andrew Knizner via trade?
A: Free him?
He's the top catching prospect in an organization that has employed some of the game's best catchers.
He's learning from a Hall of Famer, and in line to benefit from that legacy if he finds himself as the Cardinals starter at some point down the line.
Let's relax on the notion of Knizner wilting in Memphis this season.
If the Cardinals extend their commitment to Molina, and feel good about the future of Ivan Herrera or another potential replacement, then sure, they could move Knizner in a deal similar to what happened with Carson Kelly.
But the Cardinals are not in the business of moving talented players just to move them. It would require a deal they feel helps their team.