DOES YADI HAVE FRONT-OFFICE SWAY?

QUESTION: Do you think (Yadier) Molina is going to put winning a championship at the top of his list to cement his legacy as a first-ballot Hall of Famer? If so, do you think he may have some conversations with the Cardinals on how to get the team to that next level?
GOOLD: Molina is already a Hall of Famer. Another championship only adds to his resume, it doesn't cement or cinch a place in Cooperstown for him. A Gold Glove, in the same way, would put him at a higher level on the resume, but he's already on the level of other Hall of Fame catchers, and will be inducted at some point.
I'm sure they ask him his opinion. But he's not quarterbacking from the front office, no.
