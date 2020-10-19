 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DOES YADI HAVE FRONT-OFFICE SWAY?
0 comments

DOES YADI HAVE FRONT-OFFICE SWAY?

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Cardinals open series against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina shakes hands with John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, after accepting his 9th Gold Glove before playing the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium on Monday, April 22, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.

 Robert Cohen

QUESTION: Do you think (Yadier) Molina is going to put winning a championship at the top of his list to cement his legacy as a first-ballot Hall of Famer? If so, do you think he may have some conversations with the Cardinals on how to get the team to that next level?

GOOLD: Molina is already a Hall of Famer. Another championship only adds to his resume, it doesn't cement or cinch a place in Cooperstown for him. A Gold Glove, in the same way, would put him at a higher level on the resume, but he's already on the level of other Hall of Fame catchers, and will be inducted at some point.

I'm sure they ask him his opinion. But he's not quarterbacking from the front office, no.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports