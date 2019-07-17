QUESTION: Did you see the "Hey you kids, get off my lawn" rant by THN's Ken Campbell about Fabbri letting his dog eat out of the Cup? As if far, far more perverse things haven't happened with it.
TOM T.: I don't want to explore the more perverse things that have gone on, but yeah, having your dog eat from it has got to be not at the bottom of things that have gone on with the Cup. I would let my dog eat out of it. I would also put my baby -- if I had one -- in it.
Follow-up: Wow, has Robby Fabbri been taking it in the media concerning his handling, or mishandling, of Lord Stanley's hardware. The Hockey News thinks other players may take offense to his lack of respect to the Cup. What's your take, much ado about nothing, or should Robby look out for a slap shot to the general direction of his cup come training camp?
TOM T.: Does someone own a wash cloth? Do they have silver polish? Geez. I doubt anyone in the Blues is going to react too strongly come the fall. As noted earlier, I'm sure there are plenty of things there aren't pictures of that would not play well with the sanctity-of-the-Cup crowd.
Follow-up: Get out of here with the "respect" the hockey world gives the Cup. There are tons of stories about the Cup getting dented, left at the bottom of Mario Lemieux's (I think?) pool, left in someone's front yard, etc. Also, let's not pretend that filling the thing with Bud Light is oozing respect.
TOM T.: Excellent chance Fabbri's dog has better hygiene that some NHL players.