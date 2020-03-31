DOING THE RIGHT THING FOR COLLEGE ATHLETES

QUESTION: What do you think of the NCAA's decision to grant an extra year of eligibility to spring sport athletes but not to winter sports athletes?
BENFRED: I'm glad they did the right thing for the spring athletes, and I think it was wise to open the door while also saying schools will need to determine out some of the specifics in terms of what works best for each school.
That's smart, flexible ironically unlike the NCAA.
Personally, I'm still bummed for the seniors of winter sports (such as Mizzou's Reed Nikko, above).
I would have liked to see winter-sports seniors -- not all classes -- be eligible to the same ruling.
I don't think that would have turned everything on its head, at all.
Some would have decided to go pro. Some would have decided to pursue careers outside of sports. Some would have jumped at the chance, and I don't think it would have been that big of an obstacle, if those returners were not counted toward scholarship limits.
Just my take. I realize there are no easy answers here.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!