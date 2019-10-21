Team up with us for 99¢
St. Louis Cardinals v Cincinnati Reds

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt removes Dominic Leone (55) from the April 28 game against Cincinnati. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

GORDO ON LEONE: The Cardinals hoped he could shoulder some of the high-leverage relief load this season. Instead he pitched his way onto the Memphis shuttle. Leone (1-0, one save, 5.53 ERA, nine homers allowed in 40 2/3 innings) posted sub-replacement level metrics. He had a 2.77 ERA in his last 15 outings this season, but by then he had pitched himself to the back of the relief line.

Grade: D