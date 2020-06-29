DOMINICAN SIGNING PRAISED

COMMENT: It looks like the Nunez signing is a sneaky-good-when-no-one-is-looking move which could benefit the Cards down the line. Kudos to Mo and Co. Let’s give credit when it’s due.
GOOLD: Thank you for asking about this. Edwin Nunez was recently signed by the Cardinals as an international free agent. He's a player they had been linked to before but he recently became eligible to sign, and he's considered a top-notch righthanded pitching prospect. He's 18. Read a scouting report about him and he's going to draw comparisons to Johan Oviedo (above), who is coming to Busch for the summer camp due to his strong spring and advancement this past season.
Nunez is a big kid. Broad shouldered. Athletic. He's unlocking additional velocity.
Baseball America reported that he signed for $525,000. What I can add is that the Cardinals had additional spending this season for the international market, and they remained involved in ongoing negotiations with players. This market has been extended.
