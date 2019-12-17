DON'T SLEEP ON THE REDS
St. Louis Cardinals V Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati''s Trevor Bauer pitches against the Cardinals in the third inning of a game on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. (Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com)

QUESTION: Are people sleeping on the Reds? They are the only team in the National League Central that seems determined to improve significantly.

BENFRED: No snoozing here. The Reds should be more competitive and interesting next season. They also finished 16 games back and lost 10 more division games than they won last season, which is a lot of ground to make up. They will be the sexy, sleeper pick to win the division, especially if they make another significant addition, like Ozuna. Mike Moustakas and Wade Miley are big bumps, and don’t forget the Trevor Bauer (above) addition last season.

