DON'T LET ME DOWN...

QUESTION: Has the front office given any indication that it will be reallocating some of the money saved from Wong and expiring contracts to sign actual top free agents, or should we expect the usual mix of overhyped also-rans?
GOOLD: They have given no indication either way, except to say that they are planning to reduce payroll. They do not yet have a budget for 2021 because they do not yet know if they'll sell tickets, or how many tickets they'll sell in 2021, and that's partially because baseball still does not know how many games it will play in 2021 and so on.
So there has been none of this, except that payroll likely will drop.
