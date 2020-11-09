 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
DON'T LET ME DOWN...
0 comments

DON'T LET ME DOWN...

  • 0
Subscribe for $5/5 months
Cardinals look for redemption

Fredbird tries to sell items in the empty stands during the third inning of a baseball game at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. The Cardinals look to come back after a 14-2 rout in Friday night's game. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

QUESTION: Has the front office given any indication that it will be reallocating some of the money saved from Wong and expiring contracts to sign actual top free agents, or should we expect the usual mix of overhyped also-rans? 

GOOLD: They have given no indication either way, except to say that they are planning to reduce payroll. They do not yet have a budget for 2021 because they do not yet know if they'll sell tickets, or how many tickets they'll sell in 2021, and that's partially because baseball still does not know how many games it will play in 2021 and so on.

So there has been none of this, except that payroll likely will drop.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports