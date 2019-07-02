COMMENT: Among 33 catchers with 150 plate appearances, Molina's 74 wRC+ ranks 26th. Somehow, despite being the highest-paid player he's above criticism. The whole "coach on the field" narrative surrounding him is less important with all the advanced metrics available ahead of time.
BENFRED: He's the highest paid -- this year. Paul Goldschmidt this spring signed the biggest contract in Cardinals history, and he's nearly 50 OPS+ points below his mark of last season, and 4 points below the league-average 100.
It's totally fair and right to point out how Molina is struggling at the plate. Molina, Goldschmidt, Matt Carpenter, Jose Martinez are all important, game-changing bats that are performing worse than their career norms through this first half.
Bader and Wong have not matched what we saw last season, either. Paul DeJong has had ups and downs but is more or less in a familiar place. Fowler is better than he was last season; it would be hard for him not to be. But he is still below his career mark.
Marcell Ozuna is really the only regular who has improved compared to last season.
Each chatter will pick out a different guy -- Bader, Carpenter, Goldschmidt, Molina, Wong, Fowler, etc. It's that there are so many to choose from that is the problem.