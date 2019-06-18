GORDO ON ARMSTRONG: General manager Doug Armstong went "all in" last summer by trading for center Ryan O'Reilly and signing free-agent forwards David Perron, Tyler Bozak and Pat Maroon. When that bolstered offense failed to produce winning hockey, Armstrong fired coach Mike Yeo and promoted assistant coach Craig Berube to replace him on an interim basis. He added consultant Larry Robinson to the coaching staff on an interim basis as well. Those changes eventually worked -- as did Armstrong's decision to ride his core veteran group despite its first-half woes.
The culmination of those moves and others (like the earlier trades for Brayden Schenn, Oskar Sundqvist and Zach Sanford) was the remarkable Cup run.