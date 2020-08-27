DOUG ARMSTRONG, General Manager

GORDO ON ARMSTRONG: He brought most of the Cup-winning team back, as you would expect. Clever salary cap management positioned him to do that. Acquiring Justin Faulk in a trade for Joel Edmundson upgraded the talent level on defense, although Faulk struggled to settle into the mix and failed to produce at his previous career levels. Faulk’s contract extension with a $6.5 million annual cap hit became problematic when the global pandemic caused an economic catastrophe and forced a flat NHL salary cap for 2020-21. If Faulk’s extension precludes the re-signing of free-agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo . . . well, let’s just say there will be some second-guessing about that adventure.
Armstrong has given himself quite the challenge during this offseason. The Blues became less talented with the midseason Robby Fabbri-for-Jacob de la Rose swap, although de la Rose did offer some penalty-killing support after arriving from the Red Wings. Also, Fabbri had run his course here. Armstrong’s acquisition of defenseman Marco Scandella to replace Bouwmeester paid off, especially after he signed a team-friendly extension.
Grade: C
All images for the Blues Report Card were provided by Post-Dispatch photographers David Carson, Robert Cohen, J.B. Forbes, Christian Gooden, Colter Peterson and Laurie Skrivan, and former P-D interns Troy Stolt and Lexi Browning.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.