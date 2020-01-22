GORDO ON ARMSTRONG: General manager Doug Armstrong made a big move before the season, adding defenseman Justin Faulk in a swap for Joel Edmundson and first-round pick Dominik Bokk. He signed Faulk to a reasonable contract extension, bolstering his long-term team nucleus. He also signed Brayden Schenn to a team-friendly extension, but he hasn’t been able to extend captain Alex Pietrangelo to this point. Fans quibbled with the trade that sent Robby Fabbri to the Detroit Red Wings for Jacob de la Rose in a housecleaning move. Fabbri has flashed his Top 6 forward skills in Motown while de la Rose has settled on as a fourth-liner at best for the Blues. While Fabbri had exhausted his opportunities to win over Berube, it’s fair to wonder if he should have fetched a bigger trade return. Armstrong will likely revisit his forward corps closer to the NHL trade deadline.
DOUG ARMSTRONG, General Manager