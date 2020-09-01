DOWN ON DAKOTA? NOT HERE

QUESTION: Dakota Hudson has looked really good this season — after many predicted he would regress in a major way. Why are so many down on the sinkerballer?
BENFRED: Many talked themselves into thinking Hudson is overrated or not as "good" as his numbers suggest. He walked too many guys last year. Some of his "expected" stats trailed his real ones.
I'm not against advanced metrics, but I think leaning on those stats too much have caused people to overthink Hudson. He's 25 years old. He's great at getting groundballs, and he pairs that with a really strong defense. He handles himself in the way that it's easy to expect he can cut back on the walks, and increase the strikeouts.
Instead of picking at the things he doesn't do, I have encouraged people to look at the things he does well, and the things he can get better at as he continues to progress. He's 17-9 in 37 MLB starts with a 3.29 ERA over 200 innings. He's cut his walk rate by two walks per nine innings this season, too.
See what I mean? He's good, and getting better, with lots of years to go.
