DOWN ON THE FARM (IN KC? ST. CHARLES?)

QUESTION: At one time, there was some chatter about the Blues having their farm team in St. Charles or Kansas City. Has there ever been a real conversation about this and if so, why didn't it work out?
JT: I believe it was just before I came on the beat, in the spring and summer of 2017, that the Blues were seriously considering Kansas City, with the Hunt family of KC Chiefs fame as potential owners. But I think the combination of paying a fee to leave the ECHL (the KC Mavericks), plus a fee to enter the AHL made the deal unattractive. Not sure if the Blues would want an affiliate as close as St. Charles. I wonder if Springfield, Mo., wouldn't be a good possibility (does it have a suitable venue for hockey).
Keep in mind, many of these AHL franchises are independently owned -- so you'd have to buy the franchise (like the Vegas Knights did with the San Antonio Rampage) to set up the team where you wanted it.
