DOWN(SIZING) ON THE FARM

QUESTION: What cuts are coming to the Cardinals' minor league system?
GOOLD: The Cardinals expect to lose their Johnson City affiliate. It is also possible that the State College affiliate changes, or is lost. The Cardinals have the following minor-league affiliates right now:
Memphis (AAA), Springfield (AA), Palm Beach (High-A), Peoria (Low-A), State College (short-season A), Johnson City (short-season A), Gulf Coast League Cardinals (rookie A)
Dominican Summer League Club A, Dominican Summer League Club B
The Cardinals own the three lowest levels and they own Springfield. They no longer own Memphis, as they once did, but do have business/licensing stakes and agreements with Memphis and Johnson City.
The shutdown of the 2020 season is going to lead to some teams in the minors vanishing because they will go out of business. Simple as that. Restructuring will be forced upon the minors, and the affiliates the Cardinals keep/have at the end of it will depend somewhat on what subsidies they provide and what leagues are open to them. If a league shuts down, the Cardinals won't have that affiliate, obviously.
Photo: AutoZone Park, home of the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds. (Post-Dispatch photo by Chris Lee)
