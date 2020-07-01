DRAFT LOTTERY CONSPIRACY?
0 comments

DRAFT LOTTERY CONSPIRACY?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Red Wings have shot to win NHL lottery to draft Lafreniere

The consensus No. 1 pick in the NHL draft is left wing Alexis Lafreniere, a  Quebec native who is the reigning Quebec Major League Hockey League scoring champion. (AP Photo)

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on the way the lottery shook out? The thought of Edmonton getting another No. 1 pick is sickening and opens the door to conspiracy theorists who say Montreal will somehow get that pick,  assuming they don't get out of the first round.

JT: I think it would've been better if they had waited until the play-in round ended and then decided on all 15 draft slots. That wouldn't have prevented an Edmonton or Pittsburgh from getting the No. 1 overall pick. But had those teams won their play-in round series there would have been less anxiety.

The reason this was done in two tiers was to prevent the potential of a team from getting the No. 1 overall pick and then winning that Stanley Cup. The two-tier system prevents that, but it doesn't prevent a very good team getting the No. 1 overall.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports