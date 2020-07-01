DRAFT LOTTERY CONSPIRACY?

QUESTION: What are your thoughts on the way the lottery shook out? The thought of Edmonton getting another No. 1 pick is sickening and opens the door to conspiracy theorists who say Montreal will somehow get that pick, assuming they don't get out of the first round.
JT: I think it would've been better if they had waited until the play-in round ended and then decided on all 15 draft slots. That wouldn't have prevented an Edmonton or Pittsburgh from getting the No. 1 overall pick. But had those teams won their play-in round series there would have been less anxiety.
The reason this was done in two tiers was to prevent the potential of a team from getting the No. 1 overall pick and then winning that Stanley Cup. The two-tier system prevents that, but it doesn't prevent a very good team getting the No. 1 overall.
