COMMENT: Cardinals need to change the offense, but how, without drastic changes to the roster? Starting pitchers: would Wheeler or Keuchel peak your interest?
BENFRED: What is your definition of drastic? A new third baseman? An entirely new outfield?
A lefty starter for the rotation would be nice, though perhaps Gomber can become that guy if healthy. The Cardinals always seem to find pitching from within, somehow, someway, and they did it again this season.
If Ozuna walks, they've got big offensive questions at third base, left field, center field and right field. You can plug one of those with Tommy Edman, but I prefer the idea of him bouncing around -- in part to spot DeJong at SS -- and getting a starter's amount of at-bats at a bunch of different positions.
Wheeler and Keuchel are both interesting to me. Yes. I was down on Wheeler at the trade deadline, but he really finished strong.
The lineup is more concerning though.