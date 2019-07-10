GORDO ON ROBINSON: Like Munoz, he can play everywhere. Unlike Munoz, he hits from the left side — and that gives him more value as a depth player. Robinson went 1 for 5 earlier this season for the Cardinals.
TRENDING:
Most Popular
-
Gordo: Cardinals' front office in a jam as organization's talent base erodes
-
Comeback looks unlikely as Ankiel nears what agent Boras calls 'decision time'
-
Goold: Players want answers about livelier baseballs amid home run 'explosion'
-
All-Star notebook: Slugger Alonso calls Cards' Goldschmidt 'a guy I want to emulate'
-
Hochman: Five Cards 'wild cards' heading into MLB's second half