QUESTION: What did you take away from Drew Lock's rough outing in his NFL preseason debut?
BENFRED: I was at Cubs-Cards that night, so did not watch it in person. But I caught up. In short, not good. I don't want to over-react to one meaningless preseason game, but it seems Drew has a long way to go before he's ready to be the guy for an NFL team. The good news is the Broncos have that guy in Joe Flacco. The Denver coaching staff has made that pretty clear.
I don't think Josh Heupel did Lock many favors in terms of NFL development, running a paint-by-numbers offense. The NFL is kind of crazy for knocking college offenses, considering they steal from them all the time, but this situation seems to show the gap between the complexities of the NFL game compared to Heupel's run-and-gun, no-huddle attack.
Lock hoped a season with Derek Dooley would make him more NFL ready, but the offense didn't change all that much that season. I'm not out on Drew, but he's going to have to learn fast. We know he's got the arm.